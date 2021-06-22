Aquino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Twins.
He went back-to-back with Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning against J.A. Happ for the Reds' first runs of the night. Aquino has appeared in four of nine games since returning from his wrist injury and gone just 2-for-12 with both hits leaving the yard -- in fact, on the year he has only five hits in 25 at-bats, but all five have gone for extra bases (one double and four homers), giving him a lopsided .200/.286/.720 slash line.