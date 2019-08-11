Aquino went 3-for-4 with three solo home runs and a strikeout in Saturday's win over the Cubs.

This is truly absurd at this point. Aquino has gone 13-for-28 with seven homers in his first 30 plate appearances with the Reds this season, tying Trevor Story for the most home runs through a player's first 10 games in the live-ball era. The swing change he made in spring training has changed the equation completely, though there are still some plate-discipline issues here (25.1 percent strikeout rate, 7.1 percent walk rate at Triple-A Louisville this season). Aquino is batting cleanup again Sunday against lefty Jon Lester.