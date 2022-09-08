Aquino went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 victory versus the Cubs.

Aquino put the Reds on the board with a 438-foot solo shot in the third inning, and he capped the scoring in the contest with another solo homer in the ninth. In between, he drove in Cincinnati's sixth run with a sixth-inning single. Aquino is still batting just .199 on the season, but he's swung a hot bat of late, going 8-for-16 with three homers, seven RBI and four runs over his past five games.