Aquino left Sunday's game against St. Louis with an apparent injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The exact nature of Aquino's injury is unclear, though it appeared to happen during an awkward slide at home plate. Albert Almora and TJ Friedl could spend more time in right field if he's forced to hit the injured list.
