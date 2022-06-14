Aquino (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Aquino was scratched from the starting lineup earlier in the day after the team revealed he suffered a left calf strain during Sunday's matchup, and he's since been placed on the 10-day IL. Jonathan India (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move. TJ Friedl figures to be a candidate for more at-bats while Aquino is on the mend.

