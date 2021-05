Manager David Bell said Tuesday that Aquino (wrist) is expected to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in approximately one week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Aquino underwent wrist surgery in mid-April and landed on the 60-day injured list, so he won't be eligible to rejoin the reds until mid-June. Nonetheless, Bell's update indicates the outfielder is continuing to progress well and is on track to be activated when eligible.