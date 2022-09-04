Aquino is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies.

Aquino will take a seat after starting in nine of the past 10 games while going 7-for-34 with two doubles, two walks, five RBI and two runs. TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley are expected to serve as the Reds' primary corner outfielders moving forward, but Aquino should be a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching and could mix into the starting nine as a designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, too.