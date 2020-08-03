Aquino was optioned to the Reds' alternate training site Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Aquino was on the 30-man roster over the past week while the Reds dealt with several absences from their lineup, but he'll head back to develop at the alternate training site. The 26-year-old appeared in five games during his most recent stint in the big leagues, going 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and one stolen base. He should be one of the Reds' top options to call up if they're in need of assistance again this year.