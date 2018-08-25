Aquino was sent back down to Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Aquino got his first taste of the big leagues last weekend against the Giants, but that was his only appearance across a week-long stay with Cincinnati. He will return to the Double-A level in order to make room for Scott Schebler (shoulder), who was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories