The Reds are awaiting the ruling of an arbitrator to see if Aquino, Jose De Leon and/or Cionel Perez will have an option-season remaining, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Normally all three would be out of options, but a grievance has been filed because last season was shorter than the 90 days normally required for an option year. Aquino is hitting .222/.323/.407 in 31 plate appearances so far. One of his competitors for the last outfield spot on the roster, Scott Heineman, just got optioned to Triple-A Louisville.