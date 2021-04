Aquino was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday after undergoing surgery to address a hamate fracture in his left wrist.

It's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury, but the 26-year-old last appeared in a game Tuesday and struck out as a pinch hitter. Aquino will be eligible to be activated April 24, but he figures to miss more than the 10-day minimum after undergoing the procedure Friday morning.