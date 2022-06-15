Aquino is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Aquino landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left calf, but the injury has since been clarified as an ankle issue. The 28-year-old had an .810 OPS through nine games in June but may now be unavailable until after the All-Star break.
