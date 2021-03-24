Aquino is out of options heading into the 2021 season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

While an arbitrator ruled Wednesday that Jose De Leon and Cionel Perez will each have a fourth minor-league option in 2021, Aquino is now out of options. The decision makes it more likely that Aquino will begin the season in the majors since the Reds would need to place the 26-year-old on waivers if they wanted to send him to the minors. Aquino is hitting .241 with five extra-base hits, two RBI, two runs, three walks and eight strikeouts this spring.