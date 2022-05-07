Aquino cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds last weekend after hitting .049 with a homer, three runs and two RBI in 15 major-league games this year. The 28-year-old has displayed decent power in the past and will attempt to right the ship with the Triple-A club.