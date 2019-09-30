Aquino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks during a 3-1 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The 25-year-old finished his first taste of the major leagues on a high note with his 19th homer in just 205 at-bats Sunday. Aquino struck out quite a bit and didn't post a very good on-base percentage (.316) in his 56 games, but his two walks Sunday are an encouraging sign. His .317 ISO will also make him an intriguing draft option for owners next spring. Aquino hit .259 with 47 RBI, 31 runs and seven steals in only 225 plate appearances.