Aquino went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals.

The 25-year-old has quickly made himself the poster boy for the 2019 home-run explosion, as Aquino has gone from obscurity to becoming the first player in the modern era with nine homers in their first 14 big-league games.

