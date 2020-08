Aquino was recalled by the Reds and will start Monday against the Cardinals, playing left field and batting sixth, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Aquino was sent down Saturday after serving as the Reds' 29th man during their doubleheader, but he'll return to the active roster Monday. The team has more depth in the outfield after acquiring Brian Goodwin from the Angels on Monday, so it's unclear how much playing time Aquino will see.