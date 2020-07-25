Aquino was recalled by the Reds on Saturday.
Aquino was very hot and then very cold in his 56-game debut last season, though his overall .259/.316/.576 slash line was quite strong. The Reds seemed to believe the cold version of Aquino was a more accurate reflection of his abilities, however, as he spent summer camp training at the team's secondary site. He'll replace Matt Davidson, who tested positive for coronavirus, on the active roster. Davidson, who is also right-handed, served as the designated hitter on Opening Day against southpaw Matthew Boyd, a role Aquino could potentially fill against lefties in his absence.