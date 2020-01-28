With the Reds signing Nick Castellanos, Aquino's role is likely to be reduced, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer speculates.

That might have been true even without the Reds signing Castellanos. The Reds have a multiplicity of alternatives in the outfield - Castellanos, Shogo Akiyama and Nick Senzel are the most likely starters, but Aquino, Jesse Winker and even Philip Ervin or Travis Jankowski could factor in as well. A trade to improve the Reds at shortstop or catcher could still be in the offing, but that's far from guaranteed.