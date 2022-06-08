Aquino isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Aquino started in the last three games and went 3-for-9 with a double, two runs, a walk and four strikeouts. Albert Almora will serve as the designated hitter while TJ Friedl starts in right field.
