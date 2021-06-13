The Reds reinstated Aquino (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Aquino was on the shelf for the past two months after suffering a hamate fracture in his left wrist that required surgery. The 27-year-old was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville earlier this month and looked good during his week-long stint with the affiliate, going 5-for-19 with a home run and eight walks in six games. Now that he's back from the IL, Aquino will likely fill a reserve role in the Cincinnati outfield, though he could be a candidate to work in the short side of a platoon with Tyler Naquin.