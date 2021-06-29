Aquino was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against San Diego, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds didn't mention any injury for Aquino, and it's very possible that he's completely healthy. The team's lineup was adjusted following the news that lefty Blake Snell was scratched from his start for the Padres due to an illness and would be replaced by righty Craig Stammen. That would seemingly explain the switch from Aquino to the left-handed Shogo Akiyama in center field.