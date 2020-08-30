The Reds optioned Aquino to their alternate training site after Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Cincinnati designated Aquino as the 29th man for the twin bill, so he was never expected to stay up with the big club beyond Saturday. He reached base in both of his plate appearances during the doubleheader, singling and drawing a walk.
