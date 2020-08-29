Aquino was named the Reds' 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Aquino isn't in the lineup for Saturday's matinee, but he should be available for both games prior to presumably returning to the alternate training site. Aquino has gone 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base over five games with the major-league club this season.
More News
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Recalled by Reds•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Low on org. depth chart•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Struggling in spring•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Fighting for roster spot•