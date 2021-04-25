site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Shifts to 60-day injured list
Aquino (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Aquino was placed on the injured list April 16 after undergoing wrist surgery. He was expected to be sidelined for 5-to-6 weeks, but will take additional time to ramp back up to game action.
