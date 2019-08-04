Reds' Aristides Aquino: Slugs first big-league homer
Aquino went 2-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.
The 25-year-old collected his first big-league hit in the second inning with a single, then drove a first-pitch changeup from Dallas Keuchel over the fence in left-center in the seventh for his first homer and RBI in the majors. Aquino has started three straight games in right field since Yasiel Puig was traded to Cleveland, and the Reds seem intent on finding out whether his .992 OPS and 28 homers in 78 games for Triple-A Louisville this season represented a true breakout, or were simply the product of an inflated offensive environment.
