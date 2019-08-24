Aquino went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and RBI-double in a 3-2 loss against the Pirates on Friday.

The 25-year-old hadn't homered for four games, and at his current pace, he was due for another Friday. In all seriousness, though, Aquino is on quite a run to begin his career. He has 12 home runs in just 71 at-bats, giving him an insane .873 slugging percentage. This is obviously just a small sample, but Aquino appears to be the real deal. He is also batting .338 with 25 RBI and 17 runs in 21 games.