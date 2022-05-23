Aquino went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Making his first MLB appearance since April 29, Aquino gave the Reds an early lead with his two-run, ground-rule double in the first inning. He later singled and stole his first base of the year in the sixth. The 28-year-old owns a brutal .089/.128/.178 slash line through 47 plate appearances this season.