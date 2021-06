Aquino walked and then stole a base in his pinch-hit appearance Sunday against the Padres.

Aquino stepped up to the plate in the eighth as a pinch hitter and walked on four consecutive balls. He eventually stole second and would advance to third but could not score. The 27-year-old has appeared in just three games since being activated off the 60-day injured list June 13 and will continue to occupy a reserve role unless the Reds pick up some more injuries.