Reds' Aristides Aquino: Struggling in spring
Aquino is 0-for-14 with six strikeouts and a walk so far this spring. He could begin the year at Triple-A Louisville to get regular at-bats, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic suggests.
This seems like a logical path for Aquino, who struggled in September after a dazzling debut in August last year. What might change that projection is if Nick Senzel or another outfielder needs to begin the season on the IL.
