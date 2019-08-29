Reds' Aristides Aquino: Ties rookie homer record
Aquino went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.
His first-inning blast off Sandy Alcantara ended up being the winning hit, but it also gave Aquino his 13th long ball in August, tying Cody Bellinger's National League rookie record for home runs in a month. Aquino will have four more games, including a doubleheader in St. Louis on Saturday, to try and claim the record for himself. The 25-year-old is also slashing a blistering .315/.382/.783 since his promotion to the majors.
More News
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Smashes another home run•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Another day, another homer•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Fastest in MLB history to 10 homers•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Power surge continues•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Batting cleanup Tuesday•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Launches three more homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start