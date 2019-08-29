Aquino went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

His first-inning blast off Sandy Alcantara ended up being the winning hit, but it also gave Aquino his 13th long ball in August, tying Cody Bellinger's National League rookie record for home runs in a month. Aquino will have four more games, including a doubleheader in St. Louis on Saturday, to try and claim the record for himself. The 25-year-old is also slashing a blistering .315/.382/.783 since his promotion to the majors.