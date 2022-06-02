site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Two hits and stolen base in loss
Aquino went 2-for-3 with one run scored and one steal in Wednesday's loss to Boston.
Aquino recorded his third multi-hit game and his second steal. The right-handed slugger has seven hits across his last 26 at-bats, but he's slashing just .134/.299/.458 on the season.
