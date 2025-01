The Dodgers traded Lantigua to the Reds on Friday in exchange for $1 million in international bonus pool space, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Lantigua has spent both of his professional seasons in the Dominican Summer League, slashing .270/.397/.536 with 66 RBI across 252 total plate appearances. Given his strong performance, it wouldn't be surprising to see him promoted to Single-A Daytona in his first year with the Reds organization.