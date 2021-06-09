The Reds recalled Warren from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
He'll join the roster as a replacement for Sonny Gray (groin), who was moved to the 10-day injured list. Warren won't be a candidate to fill Gray's spot in the rotation, but he'll at least provide a fresh arm for a bullpen that was forced to cover the final six innings of Tuesday's loss to the Brewers following Gray's early exit. Through nine outings at Louisville this season spanning 10.1 innings, Warren has posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.49 WHIP.