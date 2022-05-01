Warren (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

With Cincinnati holding a lead in the sixth inning, manager David Bell turned to one of his best relievers in Warren in a high-leverage spot. Unfortunately for Warren, his breaking stuff just wasn't breaking in the thin air of Coors Field. The Reds haven't had many leads to protect lately and the last save went to Lucas Sims, so Warren's fantasy viability is limited at the moment.