Warren was traded from the Rangers to the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Warren was designated for assignment by Texas in late December, but he'll land with the Reds ahead of the 2021 season. The right-hander made his major-league debut in 2019, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and two walks across six relief appearances. He spent the 2020 season at the Rangers' alternate training site, but he could serve as a low-leverage reliever for the Reds next year.