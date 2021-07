Warren (1-0) fired a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out three, earning the win Thursday against the Reds.

Warren allowed a leadoff double to Jurickson Profar, then struck out the side to keep a one-run deficit. The Reds scored two in the bottom of the inning, giving Warren the win. The 28-year-old has a 2.19 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. He hasn't allowed a run in his last four appearances.