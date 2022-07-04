site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Art Warren: Lands on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Warren was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 3 with a right flexor pronator strain.
The extent of Warren's injury is not yet known, but he will be out at least through the All-Star break. Catcher Mark Kolozsvary was called up to take Warren's place on the roster.
