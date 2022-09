Warren (elbow) was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Warren recently underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, so it's not a surprise to see him shift to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. The 29-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return but shouldn't be expected to be ready for spring training.