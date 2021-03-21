site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Art Warren: Optioned to Triple-A
Warren was among the Reds' first wave of cuts on Sunday, getting optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
Warren was in a logjam of potential relievers to make the Reds' Opening Day roster, but struggled with his control, walking five batters in seven innings.
