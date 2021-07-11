Warren retired the lone batter he faced before being pulled after seven pitches during his relief appearance Sunday against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Warren appeared to be battling an arm-related issue during his time on the mound, as he threw a couple wild pitches in the brief outing before being visited on the mound by a team trainer. He then exited in favor of Sean Doolittle, who retired the final two batters of the seventh inning. Expect the Reds to provide an update on Warren's health after the contest.