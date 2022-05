Warren struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over Toronto on Sunday.

Warren needed just nine pitches to quickly finish off the Blues Jays in Sunday's 3-2 victory. He'd blown his previous two save chances since notching a save in his season debut on April 10. The 29-year-old lowered his ERA to 6.14 with a 15:9 K:BB through 14.2 frames.