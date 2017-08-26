Wojciechowski could move back to the Reds' bullpen when first available to pitch again Aug. 28, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Homer Bailey is still fighting a shoulder injury, so the Reds will bring aboard prospect Tyler Mahle to start Sunday against the Pirates, while Bailey's next start will be pushed back to Wednesday against the Mets. The Reds have already confirmed that Sal Romano and Robert Stephenson will start the other two games of the series with New York, so unless Mahle struggles mightily in his MLB debut or Bailey endures a setback, it looks like Wojciechowski will be on the odd man out for a rotation spot. After Wojciechowski was lit up for seven runs by the Cubs in both of his last two starts, it became increasingly clear that he's better suited for relief work. He sports a 1.93 ERA (2.97 FIP) in 18.2 innings out of the bullpen this season, compared to a 8.41 ERA (6.01 FIP) in 35.1 innings as a starter.