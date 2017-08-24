Wojciechowski (3-3) was knocked out in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 9-3 loss after letting the Cub score eight runs -- seven earned -- on eight hits and three walks. He struck out six.

It's amazing that he collected more than half of his 11 outs via whiff, but that's not much consolation to those fantasy owners who took a shot on Wojciechowski in a tough matchup. This outing was eerily familiar to his last start against the Cubs just nine days prior, when the 28-year-old righty also gave up seven earned in 3.2 frames. Still, with few options available to the Reds, Wojciechowski may hold onto his rotation spot, in which case he'll make his next start Tuesday against the Mets.