Wojciechowski (2-1) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Friday against the Cardinals.

Wojciechowski had little trouble silencing the Cardinals bats while the offense provided him enough run support to set him up for his second victory of the season. Despite bouncing between the bullpen and the rotation, he owns an outstanding 1.08 WHIP while lowering his ERA to 4.15. He's been especially good since July 4, as he's allowed just two runs over 17.2 innings of work. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Padres.