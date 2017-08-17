Play

Wojciechowski is not currently scheduled to start a game this weekend against the Braves.

Robert Stephenson is listed as the probable starter for Saturday, which would have been Wojciechowski's day. Wojciechowski will presumably move to the bullpen for at least one turn through the rotation after allowing 10 runs on 17 hits -- including four homers -- in his last two appearances.

