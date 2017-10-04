Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Outrighted to Louisville
Wojciechowski was removed from the Reds' 40-man roster Wednesday.
The 28-year-old made 25 appearances (eight starts) with the Reds this season, posting a 6.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 62.1 innings. Home runs were a major issue, with Wojciechowski serving up 14 during his time with Cincinnati. He may return to the majors at some point in 2018, but Wojciechowski has likely pitched his way out of the conversation for starts at the big-league level.
More News
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Not in line to start this week•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Could head back to bullpen•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Crushed in loss to Cubs•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Not expected to start this weekend•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Struggles at Wrigley•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...