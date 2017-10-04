Wojciechowski was removed from the Reds' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The 28-year-old made 25 appearances (eight starts) with the Reds this season, posting a 6.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 62.1 innings. Home runs were a major issue, with Wojciechowski serving up 14 during his time with Cincinnati. He may return to the majors at some point in 2018, but Wojciechowski has likely pitched his way out of the conversation for starts at the big-league level.