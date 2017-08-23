Wojciechowski will move back into the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Andrew Call of MLB.com reports.

Wojciechowski has bounced between the rotation and bullpen for much of August as a result of the team's other starting options suffering from injuries or poor performance, but he could be in store for a longer look in a starting role after Scott Feldman was moved to the 10-day disabled list and shut down for the season after undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery. Though Wojciechowski will take the hill Wednesday for what would have been Feldman's scheduled turn in the rotation, the right-hander may need to curb his home-run issues if he hopes to maintain his spot. He served up two long balls against this same Cubs squad in his last start back on Aug. 14 and has yielded 12 taters in just 50.1 innings on the season.