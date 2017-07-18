Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Steady in long relief
Wojciechowski helped save the Reds' bullpen Monday, allowing just one run over five innings after Scott Feldman had to leave with a knee injury. He allowed two hits and three walks, striking out four. Wojciechowski credited working higher in the strike zone for his outing, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Wojciechowski also threw two scoreless innings Friday against the Nats. He was able to induce seven infield pop-ups among his 15 outs. "Something that has worked well for me has been pitching at the top of the zone, using that to my advantage with how my fastball is and my other stuff is," Wojciechowski said. "I'd much rather get a weak popup than anything else."
