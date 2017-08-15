Wojciechowski (3-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out five batters through just 3.2 innings during Monday's loss to the Cubs.

The 28-year-old righty entered Monday's outing with a 6.11 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over six starts this season, so it was more of the same from Wojciechowski against the Cubs. He should be viewed as a risky fantasy start in all settings until proven otherwise. Wojciechowski lines up to face the Braves at SunTrust Park in his next start.