Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Struggles at Wrigley
Wojciechowski (3-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out five batters through just 3.2 innings during Monday's loss to the Cubs.
The 28-year-old righty entered Monday's outing with a 6.11 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over six starts this season, so it was more of the same from Wojciechowski against the Cubs. He should be viewed as a risky fantasy start in all settings until proven otherwise. Wojciechowski lines up to face the Braves at SunTrust Park in his next start.
